There is never a shortage of pets who need loving homes and no one knows that better than Bell County’s local animal shelters.
Both Killeen and Harker Heights animal services have been posting on social media about the current animal residents in their shelters.
The Bell County Animal Shelter has also been sharing posts about adoptable animals on social media.
Killeen
The City of Killeen posted on social media that June is National Foster A Pet Month and is partnering with Petco and BOBS Sneakers to celebrate local fosters who work with the shelter.
“If just 2% of pet-owning households in the U.S. fostered a pet, we could eliminate preventable euthanasia,” the city said in a social media post. “Killeen Animal Services is proud to be partnering with Petco Love and BOBS Sketchers throughout June to celebrate our local fosters and their lifesaving work. Become a foster today! To get started, fill out a volunteer team member packet on our website: www.killeentexas.gov/233/Animal-Services.”
Killeen Animal Services will also be at the Harker Heights Petco with adoptable cats and dogs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Killeen Animal Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive and currently has 72 cats and 64 dogs in its care, according to the city website. Normal Adoption Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To learn more about pets available for adoption, call 254-526-4455 or go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/233/Animal-Services.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center posted on social media that it has a large amount of kittens that need good homes.
“We have SO many kitties right now! Come meet them and pick out the purrfect kitten or cat, just for you,” the post said. “All kittens are spayed or neutered and have age appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea pretend dewormer.”
Each has an adoption fee of $65. Adoptees can bring a carrier or purchase one for $5 extra.
According to the city’s website, the shelter currently has 11 dogs and 32 cats, 20 of which are young kittens.
The Heights shelter is located at 403 Indian Trail and is open on Monday from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Harker Heights shelter does not currently have any adoption events planned but residents can email hhpac@harkerheights.gov or go to https://www.harkerheights.gov/departments/pac to what animals are available for adoption.
Bell County
The Bell County Animal Shelter is a joint effort between the City of Belton and the County of Bell.
The shelter is currently running a $20 adoption discount until they close on Saturday.
The shelter will also be hosting an adoption event on June 25 at the Horny Toad Harley Davidson. All adoption fees will be waived for animals adopted during the event.
The Bell County Animal Shelter currently has around 40 dogs, 11 kittens, and five adult cats available for adoption.
The shelter’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is located at 2509 South Loop 121, in Belton.
To learn more about animals that may be up for adoption, call 254-933-6780 or go to https://www.bellcountytx.com/county_government/sheriff/animal_shelter.php
