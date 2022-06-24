The Herald reached out to local and state officials to get their reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion. Here are their responses.
“The right to choose has been a fundamental constitutional protection since 1973 and, for all practical purposes, women have now lost that right. As a woman, I do not believe that the State should have the final say over my body.”
— Debbie Nash-King, Killeen mayor
“We celebrate the triumph of life in today’s decision. We also celebrate the perseverance of the separation of powers, federalism, and limited government. That said, tomorrow more work begins: the work of uplifting vulnerable women, generating and supporting foster families, and smoothing roadblocks to adoption. The end of Roe is certainly not the end of the pro-life movement.”
— Mack Latimer, Bell County Republican Party chair
“The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade today will jeopardize pregnant women’s lives and discriminate against people who do not have the financial means to seek abortion care.
The Bell County Democratic Party and our Democratic elected officials remain in unwavering support of abortion care, abortion providers, and the right to family planning for all. SCOTUS sent a clear message to all of us: voting isn’t an option this November.
We have marched in the streets for years, and now it is more important than ever for us to march to the ballot box and vote for the right for women to control their own bodies and make their own decisions regarding reproductive health. We must vote this November, and in every election until women’s rights are restored, expanded, and protected.
Our bodies matter, our rights matter and our VOTE Matters!”
— Lynda Nash, Bell County Democratic Party chair
“BREAKING: The Supreme Court correctly overturns Roe v. Wade & reinstates the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children.
Texas is a pro-life state.
We will ALWAYS fight to save every child from the ravages of abortion.”
— Gov. Greg Abbott
“The only way to overcome today’s decision is to win this race for governor.
“The Supreme Court has sent this back to the states, and our state’s current governor has outlawed abortion beginning at conception with no exception for rape or incest.
“If you care about protecting a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future, join this campaign and help us win.”
— Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for governor
“The overturning of Roe v. Wade is a victory for innocent, unborn life. With abortion legislation now in the hands of each state, it is more important than ever that pro-life states, like Texas, lead the way in supporting moms and children in better access to maternal and pediatric healthcare, adequately funding and reforming Texas’s foster care system, and providing resources to families in need and to organizations whose mission is to support those families. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the 88th legislative session in passing legislation worthy of the precious lives saved by today’s decision.”
— Rep. Brad Buckley, Texas House District 54
“The SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade makes me sick. Our government should never support or tolerate actions that take away our rights, privacy, and autonomy.
I am angry. I am heartbroken. I know we must fight like hell to get women’s healthcare rights codified in Texas.”
— Jonathan Hildner, Democratic candidate for Texas House District 54
“I’m sure you have all heard by now the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. My message for you today is simple: just go vote. This coming October and November, we need every single one of us to head to the polls and vote (like) our lives depend on it. We need to return this decision back over to the women across the land. Go vote this upcoming October and November.”
— Tristian Sanders, Democratic candidate for Texas House District 55
“Today, LIFE WINS!!!
Almost 50 years after a Court of activists invented a ‘right’ to impose its political will, a Court of constitutionalists have overturned the egregious Roe and Casey rulings and restored the right of states to determine, via their elected representatives, whether and how to permit abortion in each state.”
— Rep. Shelby Slawson, Texas House District 59
“The Pro-Life movement has been unrelenting in our march to this moment. We’ve won the argument. We’ve incrementally chipped away the foundation of Roe for decades & we’ve never been deterred by setbacks or losses. Every life saved mattered. Every life saved was worth the fight.”
— Sen. Dawn Buckingham, Texas Senate District 24 and Republican candidate for commissioner of the Texas Land Office
“Today is a win for life! The Supreme Court announced a landmark reversal on Roe v. Wade – a victory for millions of innocent children. I firmly believe that life begins at conception and every life is a precious gift from God that we must protect.”
— Pete Flores, Republican candidate for Texas Senate District 24
“Today’s Dobbs decision undoes decades of injustice against unborn babies. This historic ruling returns the power back to the people and their elected representatives to enact laws that protect life and support women. While today is a victory for the pro-life movement, it is not the end, but a new beginning. We must remain vigilant to stop the Left’s extreme abortion policies and instead, offer solutions that support mothers with compassion and empower them in their motherhood journey.”
— U.S. Rep. John Carter, 31st Congressional District of Texas
“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a historic victory for life and the Constitution. I am thankful to all those who never gave up this charge and continued to stand for life. It is our Constitutional duty to defend all life, born and unborn, and I hold my unwavering belief that every child is a precious gift from God.”
— U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, 25th Congressional District of Texas
“This is a day that the pro-life movement has prayed for and worked toward for 50 years. Every life is precious. I will continue pushing to protect and defend unborn children. Nothing can be more important.”
— U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, 11th Congressional District of Texas
“The Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case, reversing Roe v. Wade, is nothing short of a massive victory for life, and it will save the lives of millions of innocent babies. The decision reverses one of the most egregious departures from the Constitution and legal precedent the United States has ever seen, and one that has resulted in the deaths of 63 million American children.”
— Sen. Ted Cruz
“Today, the Court has restored one of the core principles of our Constitution with this landmark ruling. This decision correctly returns the authority of states to decide the limits on abortion and will save countless innocent lives. I commend the Justices for not bowing to the vicious intimidation campaign waged by the radical Left. I join Texans in celebrating this historic victory for life and the rule of law.”
— Sen. John Cornyn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.