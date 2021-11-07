Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A warrant arrest was carried out 1:13 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 4th Street.
Posssession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:52 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Hilltop Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Illinois Avenue.
A warrant arrest was carried out at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Jacqueline Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A warrant arrest was reported at 10:39 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
An assault was reported at 12:32 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:31 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East 2nd Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 1:51 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:59 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West 1st Street.
Theft wasreported at 2:53 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:56 p.m. Saturday on North US Hwy 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:59 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Avenue J.
A warrant arrest was carried out at 10:28 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Avenue J.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:52 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
