Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 12:36 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Doris Road and Marsh Drive.
Aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 1:56 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:20 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Gray Street.
Burglary by forced entry was reported at 8:28 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:31 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Circletree Loop.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North Gray Street.
Driving with a suspended license was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the intersection of North College Street and West Church Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Failure to signal turn was reported at 3:14 p.m. Friday at Illinois Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Gardenia Avenue.
Theft of vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 9:25 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Janis Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:24 p.m. Friday in the intersection of 14 th Street and Hall Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the intersection of John Haedge Drive and West Elms Road.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department did not prove police reports for Friday.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department did not provide police reports for Friday.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity reported at 12:13 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Reckless driver reported at 7:26 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Reckless driver reported at 9:21 a.m. Friday on East Central Texas Expressway.
Accident reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Accident reported at 2:07 p.m. Friday the 200 block of East Vine Street.
Disturbance reported at 9:16 p.m. Friday on Hackberry Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 9:29 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
