Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:46 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Dean Street and North 4th Street.
A warrant arrest was executed at 10:47 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:40 a.m. Saturday 2200 block of Andover Drive.
A burglary was reported at 12:35 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of 20th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:39 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Happy Street.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 2:53 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 8th Street.
An arrest was executed at 7:14 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Florence Road and Turtle Creek Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
Possession of drug paraphrenalia was reported at 8:46 p.m. in the 200 block of South 38th Street.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
Disturbance was reported at 2:43 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:34 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Reckless driving was reported at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on West FM 580.
Reckless driving was reported at 1:42 p.m. Saturday on East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 2:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Sandstone Court.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:43 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:55 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East 4th St.
