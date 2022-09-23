Killeen
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:02 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Driving with a suspended license was reported at 1:21 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Alpine Street and South Fort Hood Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:54 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 in the 4000 block of 12th Street.
Burglary was reported at 6:04 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Trimmier Road.
Evading arrest was reported at 10:23 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:43 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Root Avenue and Church Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A terroristic threat was reported at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Levy Lane.
Deadly conduct with a firearm was reported at 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Conder Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Hallmark Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Anderson Avenue and North 8th Street.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 5:41 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Janelle Court.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North 8th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:18 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 7:13 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:24 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Theft was reported at 11:17 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:56 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 6:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:31 p.m. Thursday in the 16000 block of N. US Hwy. 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact and indecent exposure were reported at 8:13 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:04 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:27 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Indecency with a child was reported 4:33 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 5:13 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sexual assault was reported at 6:11 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:21 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Indian Trail.
Sexual assault was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Mountain View Court.
