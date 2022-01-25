Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A DUI was reported at 1:29 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Westover Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:11 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:25 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:48 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Duncan Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 5:41 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:56 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Fowler Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:51 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Velma Avenue.
A warrant arrest was carried out at 7:57 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:08 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:14 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Liberty Lane.
A man was arrested at 1:13 p.m. Monday on suspicion of driving with an invalid license in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Theft was reported at 4:10 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:09 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
Family violence was reported at 11:29 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Harker Heights
Indecent sexual contact was reported at 6:48 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Crowfoot Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:38 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:54 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Vera Lee Boulevard.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 1:33 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Theft was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:39 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:13 p.m. Monday on Pecan Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:24 p.m. Monday on West 3rd Street.
