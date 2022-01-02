Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A narcotics investigation was carried out at midnight Saturday in the intersection of Cardinal Avenue and Parmer Avenue.
Deadly conduct and discharge of a firearm was reported midnight Saturday in the 600 block of Sutton Drive.
Fraud was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of S. W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South 6th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:42 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove police department has not released a blotter for New Year’s weekend.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights police department has not released a blotter for the New Year’s weekend.
Lampasas
Fireworks were reported at 12:06 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West 3rd Street.
A traffic hazard was reported at 8:07 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Shots were reported at 8:59 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Avenue B.
A disturbance was reported at 11:09 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East 7th Street.
A traffic hazard was reported at 5:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East 4th Street.
Fireworks were reported at 6:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:49 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Assault was reported at 11:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Chestnut Street.
Compiled by
Jack Dowling
