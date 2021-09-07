Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A warrant arrest was executed at 12 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:11 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:23 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 28th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:12 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 4th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:47 a.m. Monday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Avenue C.
Vehicular theft was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 14th Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:31 p.m. Monday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and East Avenue D.
Aggravated Assault was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 2nd Street.
A warrant arrest was executed at 4:56 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:26 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Lake Road and North 38th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of McCreary Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:26 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Veterans Memorial Drive.
Copperas Cove
Criminal tresspass was reported at 5:42 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:38 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 19th Street.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:48 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Freedom Lane and Winchester Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
Display of a false vehicle registration was reported at 5:23 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
Posession of marijuana was reported at 8:47 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South FM 116.
An arrest was made under suspicion of drug possession at 10:08 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
An arrest was made under suspicion of drug possession at 11:31 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Tanglewood Drive.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 8:55 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Tuscan Road.
Theft was reported at 10:42 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:17 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:39 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Avenue J.
Harassment was reported at 12:25 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:58 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East 2nd Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.