Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 20th Street.
Possession of drug paraphrenalia was reported 8:08 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North 10th Street and Sante Fe Plaza Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Whales Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Rancier Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Redondo Drive.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:55 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of College Street.
Assault was reported at 5:21 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:13 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:22 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:35 p.m. Saturday on North US Highway 183.
Harassment was reported at 7:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:42 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:29 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West 3rd Street.
An arrest was made at 11:20 p.m. Saturday under suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of South Key Avenue for Driving While Intoxicated.
Compiled by
Jack Dowling
