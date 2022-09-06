Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal trespass was reported at midnight Monday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary was reported at 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Fieldrest Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Gilmer Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Ridgemont Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:55 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Hitchrock Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:05 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and North 38th Street.
Assault was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Lane Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:55 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:23 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 4th Street.
Assault was reported at 9:53 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
Assault was reported at 9:55 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 12:14 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:59 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A traffic hazard was reported at 6:19 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East 4th Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:15 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:01 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Harker Heights
A warrant arrest was executed at 12:16 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:51 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Valley Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:38 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Valley Road.
Copperas Cove
Harassment was reported at 9:38 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Interference with child custody was reported at 9:53 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
An emergency detention was made at 11:48 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South 21st Street.
An arrest related to interference with child custody was conducted at 2:29 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:35 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
