Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:55 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Bacon Ranch Road and East Stan Schleuter Loop.
- Theft was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Mcarthur Drive.
- Assault was reported at 7:36 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
- Assault of a family member was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Halbert Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Janis Drive.
- Burglary was reported at 11:37 a.m. Friday 3800 block of Roundrock Drive.
- Theft was reported at 2:37 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported 3:39 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 7:05 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:43 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North 38th Street.
Lampasas
- A disturbance was reported at 12:12 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Avenue C.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
- Harassment was reported at 2:14 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- A suspicious person was reported at 3:34 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- A disturbance was reported at 7:29 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Casbeer Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 11:38 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Spring Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Walnut Street.
- Assault was reported at 2:36 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 4:17 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:37 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 9:24 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 10:06 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:12 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West 3rd Street.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:26 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Key Ave.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a blotter on the weekend.
