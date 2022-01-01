Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Evading arrest was reported at 2:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:17 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of I-14.
A warrant arrest was reported at 6:32 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:28 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Hoover Hill.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove police department has not released a blotter for New Year’s weekend.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights police department has not released a blotter for the New Year’s weekend.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 9:05 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Ridge Sreet.
Theft was reported at 9:12 a.m. Friday in the 200 North Walnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:20 a.m. Friday in the 200 North Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:59 a.m. Friday in the 300 North U.S. Highway. 183.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:35 p.m. Friday 400 East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:06 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Sixth Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 4:21 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:11 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
Fireworks were reported at 6:27 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Avenue B.
A noise disturbance was reported at 6:29 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Fireworks were reported at 7:22 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Avenue C.
Fireworks were reported at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Hereford Street.
Fireworks were reported at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West First Street.
Fireworks were reported at 8:55 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
Fireworks were reported at 9:08 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Avenue H.
Assault was reported at 11:04 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 11:24 p.m. Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1100 block of West First Street.
