Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported in the 4:33 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Sand Dollar Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Parmer Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dogwood Boulevard and East Veterans Boulevard.
Assault was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Hereford Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Mulford Street.
Assault was reported at 12:19 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Garth Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:19 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Garth Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:36 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Fraud was reported at 5:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Shady Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:27 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Rancier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of White Avenue.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:05 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:10 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Theft was reported at 8:48 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of E Avenue B.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:13 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Assault was reported at 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:02 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Casbeer Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:33 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 5:08 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Child endangerment was reported at 5:25 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:47 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 6:46 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Gamel Street.
Harassment was reported at 8:57 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 10:53 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
Copperas Cove
Theft of a firearm was reported at 7:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Sherry Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:04 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 8:49 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Taylor Creek Road.
Assault was reported at 9:52 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 4:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of 1st Street.
Theft was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of FM 3046.
Assault was reported at 11:31 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Rodeo Circle.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Aggravated robbery was reported at 2:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Inca Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:56 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Garrett Lane.
