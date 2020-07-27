Areas around Killeen, Belton and Temple received anywhere from just under an inch of rain to just over one inch over the past 24 hours, according to Lamont Bain, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The exact rainfall totals are as follows:
Temple — 1.18 inches
Stillhouse Hollow Lake — 0.96 inches
Belton — 0.79 inches
Cowhouse Creek — 0.84 inches
Following the rain on Sunday, slight rain chances are expected to continue through this week but only at around 20% through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service website.
Bain said the rain will come in the form of pop-up showers around the area and some people could see heavy rain while others see no rain at all.
He also said there is a chance for high humidity because of the pop-up rain showers.
High temperatures through Thursday will be 95 and 96 degrees while the low temperatures will be 76 through the same time.
Wind speeds will be between 5 and 15 mph this week.
Although high temperatures won’t reach triple digits, the heat index will reach 101 on Tuesday, according to the website.
