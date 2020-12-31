The Killeen-Fort Hood area received about 2 inches of rain over the last 48 hours as rainfall has been off and on for the last two days.
Allison Prater, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, provided the rainfall totals over Wednesday and Thursday and they are as follows:
Killeen: 2.08 inches
Fort Hood: 1.72 inches
Stillhouse Hollow Lake: 2.57 inches
Belton Lake: 1.98 inches
The rest of the week should be dry after the rain moved out of the area early this morning, according to Prater.
Along with dry conditions for the weekend, temperatures will also warm up.
Here are the Killeen-area high and low temperatures through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday: 48, 33
Saturday: 55, 36
Sunday: 63, 37
Monday: 66, 44
Tuesday: 67, 50
On Wednesday, rain could move back into the area with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, according to Prater.
