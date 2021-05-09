COPPERAS COVE – Jerry “J.J.” Price has traveled his share of bumpy roads during his 51 years, but now he is facing what may be the biggest fight of his life.
A disabled Army veteran who served at Fort Hood for three years, Price was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and underwent surgery to remove one of his kidneys. In 2019, the disease was detected in his remaining kidney and doctors removed a third of that one.
Recently, the cancer returned yet again and last Wednesday, he underwent another surgery to remove the rest of his kidney.
“I don’t think that it has all caught up with me yet,” Price said, two days before his surgery. “It has all happened so fast.
“A lot of questions — what am I going to do for my family? What am I going to do for myself? What am I going to do for work? What about all my bills? What about all my animals? What about my grandson and my daughter and the rest of my family?
“There’s 500 questions going through my head.
“Even though the doctors have told me that there’s a low risk of anything bad happening to me during these procedures, what if something does happen? Where is my wife going to be?
“We have a lot going on. We’re just building our life now, and I just don’t know.”
Price was born at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the son of a soldier. He was raised mostly in the Waco and Houston areas, living with his father until his dad died in an automobile accident when he was 11 years old.
He came to Central Texas to live with his mother in 1982, and four years later quit school and moved out on his own when he was 16 years old. He bounced around, working odd jobs and living with friends and relatives, got married, had a son, got divorced, and then the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks struck a patriotic chord and he decided to join the Army at age 32.
“That’s when I got my GED and quit working these odd jobs,” he said. “I pretty much started getting my life back together.”
Boot camp and AIT (advanced individual training) were both at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Price says he breezed through both of those, before he was assigned to work as a heavy wheel mechanic for III Corps at Fort Hood.
“I shot right through boot camp,” he said. “By the time I went to AIT, I got E-3 (private first class). By the time I got to Fort Hood, I made E-4 (specialist) in about six months. I wasn’t one of these young kids … I didn’t play around because it was what I wanted to do.”
After three years at Hood, Price was up for a promotion to sergeant, but had some medical issues that ultimately caused him to leave the service.
“They offered me my E-5, but the conditions were that I would be stuck behind a desk, and I didn’t want to do that.”
He took a job as a government contractor and wound up spending a few years working overseas in Iraq, Afghanistan, Dubai and Kuwait.
It was while he was in the Middle East that his current health problems began.
“When I left Iraq, I transferred to Afghanistan. Less than 24 hours after being in Afghanistan, I passed a kidney stone. I was urinating blood prior to passing the kidney stone.
“I went to see the medics, and in 2016 I started passing blood again. No pain, nothing like that.”
After he got back home, Price went to Scott & White in Waco and received the bad news.
Although he is looking now at either long-term dialysis or a kidney transplant, Price remains optimistic. He is concerned, of course, but looking forward to getting through it.
“Honestly … scared. Frustrated. A little of everything,” he said.
“I’m not going to be able to work for a while, but I’m hard-headed, so if everything turns out good, I want to get back to work. Everybody has bills to pay. No matter what happens in your life, you still have a life to deal with.
“When they took the first kidney, they gutted me like a fish. I’ve got a scar that runs from mid-abdomen all the way around to my side. I went back to work after that doing light-duty office stuff within a little over two weeks.
“That’s just the way it is. I learned that a long time ago — when it’s time to go to work, it’s time to go to work.”
Married to his wife, Shelley, for two years, with a stepdaughter and grandson, Price has worked the past six years for Robert’s Truck and Equipment Repair in Elm Mott, just north of Waco. He does a little bit of everything there, including mechanic work, office duties, parts runner, truck driver. Prior to that job, he was a heavy equipment operator for the city of Bellmead.
Price also serves as assistant chief for the Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department, which he joined after volunteering to help with the West Fertilizer Plant explosion in 2013.
To help offset some of the family’s expenses while Price recuperates from surgery, the crew at Robert’s Truck and Equipment Repair is planning a benefit to include live music, barbecue, raffles, silent auctions and live auctions at 3 p.m. June 12 at the Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department.
His stepdaughter, Crystal, has also started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money.
For details on both of these, go to: https://facebook.com/elmmottfirerescue or https://www.gofundme.com/JerryJJPrice.
Price says he is humbled by and grateful for such gestures.
“These people I work for have done amazing and unselfish things all for me. I’m not going to let them down, one way or the other. They tell me, ‘You don’t come back to work until you need to come back to work.’ Well, I’ll be back as soon as I can. I owe them that much.
“It’s not all about the money. Money pays the bills, and everybody has to pay bills and live. But it’s their friendship and their acceptance of me into their family that is going to keep me going back there.”
A lot of questions about the future have yet to be answered, but Price says facing cancer is not the biggest battle he has ever faced.
The biggest battle he has ever faced was dealing with the loss of his 19-year-old son, Wade, two years ago.
“He got sick one weekend, and my ex-wife took him to the hospital,” Price said. “They didn’t find anything wrong with him and sent him home. About a day-and-a-half later, he was back in the hospital.
“It was pancreatitis. He was gone less than 24 hours later.
“Nobody’s life is perfect. I’ve had some bad times and some great times, and they’ve all been learning experiences. I think everything that I’ve done and been through has led me to where I’m at now, and I just keep going on doing what I think is right.
“I may still make mistakes along the way — we’re all human — but you have to keep driving on.”
