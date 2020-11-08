FORT HOOD — The Central Texas and Fort Hood area Association of the U.S. Army hosted “Operation Great Place Cleanup” as part of the association’s professional mentor program along with participants of at least 18 organizations, to remove trash in front of Fort Hood’s Main and East gate, on Saturday.
At least 250 participants, to include representatives from the offices of U.S. Congressman John Carter and Roger Williams, state Rep. Brad Buckley, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, and students from Shoemaker High School JROTC, joined Fort Hood III Corps Command, and Fort Hood soldiers, for the event.
The event’s goal was to increase the partnership between soldiers and the local community through mentorship with area civic, business, and academic leaders.
Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, the III Corps command sergeant major, said the event was more than just removing litter from the gate entrances.
“If you look at the way we grow up in the United States, we grow up as a community, so it takes a community to teach you the different things in life about standards of discipline, how to keep things clean, and so we’ve gotten together with AUSA and our community partners, and we are going to beautify the entrance of Fort Hood,” Burgoyne said.
Burgoyne said Fernando Fernandez, an AUSA committee chair, developed the idea to begin a mentorship program.
“The mentorship program is going to evolve from here, and what we’ll see eventually is our soldiers get to get out and meet the community, and the community gets to come in and meet our soldiers, and we get to know each other,” Burgoyne said.
AUSA Central Texas and Fort Hood Chapter President Kelly Brown said the collaboration between the chapter and Fort Hood had been a healthy relationship.
“We’re bridging this opportunity to bring more community partnership on to Fort Hood, and Fort Hood back into our community,” Kelly said. “We want soldiers and their families to have the ability to reach out to community leaders, whether it’s an interest in entrepreneurship, spiritual knowledge, opening a business, or getting into real estate.”
Segarra expressed his appreciation on behalf of the city for the invitation to participate in the event.
“Events like this is what makes both Fort Hood and our community great, and I think that we’ll see more and more of these events,” Segarra said. “We really love our soldiers; we know you really do a lot, not just inside the fort, but outside in our community.”
Staff Sgt. Edward Wright, and instructor at the III Corps Noncommissioned Officers Academy, said he loves volunteering and believes in helping the Fort Hood and local community.
“Mentorship to me is by far the most important thing in the Army,” Wright said. “Fort Hood is not just Fort Hood; we’ve got the surrounding community as well, so if we’re not taking care of our neighbors around us, we’re not doing ourselves any justice at all.”
Shoemaker High School JROTC students Andrea Montanez and Elizmar Zayas also participated in the day’s event.
“I live in this community, so might as well make it better,” Montanez said. “We all live together, and trash is a big thing, especially for the animals that get affected, so (removal) definitely makes the place a little better, cleaner, and keeps us safer.”
Zayas said her participation in the event was part of a service-learning project for her school.
“This (cleanup) is very important because there’s a lot of trash out here, and it’s good for the planet,” Zayas said.
Other event participants included soldiers from the Audie Murphy Club, Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers, Equal Opportunity Advisers, and members of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce, Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, NAACP, League of United Latin American Citizens, and Bell County commissioners.
