The Association of the United States Army’s Central Texas chapter is hosting an upcoming car show to raise funds for the association’s 13th annual Toy Drive which offers toys and gifts for military families in need.
To raise money for the toy drive, AUSA will be hosting its first Indoor Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be raffles, prizes, Live music, activities for the whole family, food trucks and more. Admission for the general public is free.
Participants wishing to enter the car show can pre-register by Sept. 29 with a $20 registration fee plus a new toy. Registration on Oct. 2 will be $25 plus a new toy. Registration information can be found at www.ausaforthood.org.
Sponsorship opportunities are available Sept. 29. Sponsorships cost $250 and will allow sponsors to market their organizations with a banner or a booth on the day of the event.
The car show will also feature Fort Hood’s newest tactical vehicle, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, which will replace the Humvee.
The funds generated by this car show will directly support our efforts in helping soldiers and their families this holiday season.
“Typically, we go to local businesses and ask for donations. This year we wanted to try something different,” local AUSA spokesperson Fernando Fernandez said.
“We are hosting this event as a way to tie Fort Hood and the local communities together.”
In 2020, the AUSA Toy Drive raised $55,000 and assisted 185 families with 390 kids. They hope to match their profits last year and serve more families this year.
During the holidays, AUSA recognizes that many of soldiers’ families still struggle with the challenge of providing gifts for their children. Many resources available at Fort Hood have deadlines in October, AUSA’s Toy Drive runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 17 as a safety net at Fort Hood for families that did not receive assistance.
