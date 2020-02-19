A new book, written by a Lampasas author, has hit the shelves of bookstores and online retailers.
About three years before becoming Major League Baseball's first black player, Jackie Robinson was a second lieutenant in the Army at Fort Hood.
“The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson,” written by Michael Lee Lanning, details the case that Lanning said he thinks changed the course of Robinson’s life.
Robinson was court-martialed in 1944 at Fort Hood, known as Camp Hood at that time, for standing up to a military police officer, Lanning said. In the time following the court-martial, Robinson was acquitted.
In 1944, he took a bus to the hospital in Temple. On the bus ride back to Fort Hood, the bus driver told Robinson to get to the back of the bus. Robinson refused. Military police were called in, and Robinson ended up being arrested.
Robinson was eventually acquitted, but ended up being discharged from Army not long after, at his request.
Lanning said he thinks if it were not for the court-martial, Robinson could have been a footnote in the history books, as opposed to a prominent figure.
“If it had not occurred, we probably never would have heard of him,” Lanning said Tuesday.
At the time of the court-martial, Lanning said Robinson was in a unit that was ready to deploy to the European theater of World War II. Around 70% of the officers in that unit were either killed or wounded, Lanning said.
“Had the incident never happened, he would have gone overseas with the Black Panther tank battalion — and who knows what after that,” the inside flap of the book said.
The book went on the market Monday and retails for $29.95. Readers can find it on online retailers or bookstores.
