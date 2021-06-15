As the summer months bear down here in Central Texas, many are finding ways to escape the heat. That may be a trip to Belton Lake, a splash in the Long Branch Pool or simply staying inside to take in all of the cool air of an A/C unit. But whatever getaway you’re planning, make sure to check the backseat of your car twice, maybe three times.
On average, 39 children die in hot cars every year in the United States. That’s according to a group of studies on car deaths in children done by KidsandCars.org, a national nonprofit children’s safety organization dedicated to raising awareness for these sorts of tragedies.
In the state of Texas alone, there have been 148 heatstroke deaths related to hot cars, the highest in the country, from 1990 to 2020, according to their statistics. Florida follows close behind with 104 deaths. California, which is the most populated state, has 63 on record. Most of these deaths happen in July.
The study broke down the circumstances in which a child was stuck inside of a vehicle into five different categories: the child was unknowingly left in the vehicle, they gained access to the car, the child was intentionally left in the car and other.
Kids and Cars’ information showed the most common reason for children dying from heatstroke in hot cars is because they were unintentionally left inside of the vehicle, with the total amount of deaths occurring being 546.
Luckily here in Killeen, those incidents aren’t too common, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen, and everyone should still remain aware of this threat in the community, according to Julian Martinez, the Child Safety coordinator of the Killeen Police Department.
“We’re trying to make sure it doesn’t happen in our community.” Martinez said. ”I know nationwide there’s always gonna be 38 to 40 kids that perish in a hot vehicle. I’m trying to prevent us from being one of those cities.”
Martinez also recommended ways to always be cognizant that there is a pet or child in the back of your car.
“One of the things I recommend is to put something in the back seat or put something in the front seat. For example, if you have a child, put a diaper bag up front,” Martinez said.” If you have older children that you don’t carry a diaper bag with, maybe put their shoes up front and put your phone in the back so that you know there’s something in the backseat that you know you need to get.”
He also said to make sure children know that cars are not for playing. According to Kids and Cars, 36 out of the 148 hot-car deaths in Texas were a result of a child finding its way into a vehicle on their own, and becoming trapped inside. Because of this, always make sure your doors are locked and keys secured.
“A child will get in the car while they’re outside playing and use the car as a hiding place, and a lot of kids get locked in cars,” Martinez said. “I would tell them that kids know that cars are not for playing; that’s not where you go outside and play, and make sure keys are secure so kids cannot randomly get in your car. You need to lock it.”
Martinez said in general, never leave a pet or child in a car, even if you’re just running into the store for a second. It’ll be a decision you make that will never be worth the results.
“Never, ever leave a pet alone in a vehicle. I don’t care if you’re going into the store for 3 minutes,” Martinez said.”If your child is sleeping, it is critical you wake that child up and bring that child in with you.”
Though Martinez makes sure the residents stay informed on how to avoid a lot of those dangers our children may face in the community, it’s important that people also strive to take action when needed. Accidents happen, so it’s best to be prepared.
“If you see a panting dog but it looks like it’s panting or sweating, the decision has to be made by the person that sees it first,” Martinez said. “If that child is crying, that child is still healthy. This is when we’re hoping that police get there quickly. If they’re not there, this is when they’re going to have to take action into their own accord.”
Precautions should be taken, even in cooler weather. Martinez said cars will still heat up rapidly because of the sun’s hot rays beating down on the vehicle, which doesn’t allow cool air to lower the temperature of the interior.
So, remember to ‘look before you lock,” to make sure everyone is out of the vehicle, before moving on to that summer activity.
