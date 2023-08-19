HARKER HEIGHTS — Nearly two dozen local authors showcased their work Saturday during an author fair at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library.
Ranging in genre from children’s books to romance novels to Westerns and mental resiliency books, local authors have written a plethora of things.
“They’re romance, but clean romance — Christian romance,” Copperas Cove author Barbara Wilkey said Saturday. “But all of them have a back story — some sort of mystery or something that brings the couple together that they end up solving in some way.”
Wilkey’s latest novel, “Gateway to Deception,” is set in Missouri and couples as a murder mystery.
Wilkey, a retired educator, said began a desire to write while her husband was deployed during the Gulf War.
Her first novel, “Two Tattered Hearts,” was originally published in 2001 or 2002, but it was recently republished as a paperback book in February.
Across the room, Belton author Dwight Hood Roberts, showcased his Western books.
A construction worker by trade, Roberts began writing novels in 2005 — partially due to an interest in reading.
Reading one of his novels, one may notice a few things about Roberts’ philosophy, such as his desire to have factual information in his fictitious novels.
“If I’m writing, I want it to be true facts,” he said. “If I write about the Superstition Mountains (in Arizona), I know they’re there.”
Other authors the Herald spoke with were children’s book authors Christina Monroe and husband Ronnie Jackson as well as Harker Heights author Elizabeth Jennings, who has written several books and coauthored one with both of her children, Donte and Deliya.
Monroe and Jackson and the Jennings authors will be featured in this week’s Harker Heights Herald.
