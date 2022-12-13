A Harker Heights baker who has won two reality baking shows on the Food Network went international Monday night when she competed in a holiday cake baking competition on Food Network Canada.
While her Team Jolly Cakes didn’t win, Lilian “Lily” Halabi, 44, owner of Lily’s Cakes in Heights, said in response to a Facebook post that “it was an amazing experience for sure.”
