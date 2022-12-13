Cake

From left, Janice Segarra, Lilian "Lily" Halabi and Lan Griffin plan a cake for an episode of the Food Network Canada's The Big Bake. The episode aired Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on the Food Network Canada and in the U.S. on the Food Network. Halabi owns Lily's Cakes, a bakery shop in Harker Heights.

 Facebook photo

A Harker Heights baker who has won two reality baking shows on the Food Network went international Monday night when she competed in a holiday cake baking competition on Food Network Canada.

While her Team Jolly Cakes didn’t win, Lilian “Lily” Halabi, 44, owner of Lily’s Cakes in Heights, said in response to a Facebook post that “it was an amazing experience for sure.”

