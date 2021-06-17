Bobby Hoxworth, a local bank president and chief executive officer is the 13th recipient of the Silver Eagle Award, presented by the Leon Valley District of the Boy Scouts of America at a ceremony in Killeen Thursday.
Hoxworth is the president and CEO of First National Bank Texas.
As he accepted the award, Hoxworth said he is humbled to stand in the footsteps of the individuals who have won the award before him.
“I will tell you that from a Scouting perspective, the part that resonates with me is ‘I will try to do my best,’” Hoxworth said. “And, so, I would say that I stand in those footsteps and I try to do things in this community to help when I’ve been asked — and when I’ve not been asked, sometimes — but I knew there was a need.
“And, so, sometimes the need is the calling; you do what you need to do to try to help the community, but I know that I always try to do my best.”
The Leon Valley District has awarded a member of the community with the Silver Eagle Award since 2008. It is designed to recognize a member of the community who is doing good for everyone involved, according to Devin Morgan, the district’s executive.
“It is not solely for Scouting purposes,” Morgan said. “It is them exhibiting Scouting values throughout everything.”
Morgan said someone’s recognition could be for an entire life’s body of work and service, such as with Hoxworth.
“With him being president of First National Bank of Texas, he has done several things before he even got to that stage,” Morgan said, adding that Hoxworth has done a lot for the community with his service on several boards of various organizations and foundations.
Paula Lohse, dealer principal of Toyota of Killeen, introduced Hoxworth before he accepted the award.
She said that one of his friends and mentors, Terry Tuttle, told her the biggest recognition Hoxworth could receive was being elected as chairman of the Texas Bankers Association.
“He said, ‘Bobby has accorded the highest honor that a banker could ever have bestowed upon him, which is being elected by your peers to be chairman of the largest and oldest state-based trade organization in America,’” Lohse said, quoting Tuttle.
Thursday’s award presentation at Central Texas College was attended by several dozen members of the community.
Leon River District has 10 Cub Scout packs, 14 Boy Scout troops and two venture crews, totaling 338 Scouts. Packs, troops and venture crews within the district can be found in Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Hamilton, Gatesville and Hico.
