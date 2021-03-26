The Bell County Texas Democratic Women will be awarding six $500 scholarships this year.
Any Bell County resident currently attending college or who will be attending college in fall 2021 is eligible to apply for a scholarship.
For more information and an application, contact Melanie Caraway at 254-913-8610.
