The public is invited to a free cultural event in downtown Killeen next month.
A community celebration of culture, diversity, economics and entertainment is how the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce describes its quarterly event, “Culture on the Square.”
Scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, the event will offer plenty of delicious food and drinks, family games, a kids’ corner and puppet show and raffles with prizes for everyone. There will also be great music by local artists and entertainers so guests can dance the night away, according to a news release from the chamber.
“We encourage you to have fun with your family and come out and enjoy the evening on the square with us,” according to the chamber’s website.
