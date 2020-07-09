Killlen bridal shop Cinderella Couture will host its second annual “Operation Wedding Gown” event on July 16 and 23 in Killeen to help those who are in the military, first responders and frontline workers in the health care industry.
The event — which offers free gowns to brides — is in partnership with Brides Across America, and will take place at the bridal shop, 2904 East Stan Schuler Loop.
“Last year was our first year to put on this for the brides to be,” said Betty Lockhart, manager at Cinderella Couture Bridals. “It was phenomenal and each of the brides had an appointment with us and were given a royal treatment. H-E-B provided wedding cakes for the brides. Let’s Plan A Party helped plan their wedding event and did catering. Oak Photography provided wedding photos for the brides, We also had Jessica Washington come out and do the makeup for them and then Sweet Eats came out and provided cookies.”
Lockhart said that Brides Across America has been putting on the event for brides since 2008.
“They have gifted over 25,000 wedding gowns and even provided for 26 weddings,” she said. “Originally they only gifted the gowns to the military brides due to the fact that their partners were always moving around or the husbands were always deployed, They did this as a thank you to the military for serving, but last year they included first responders. This year, due to the pandemic, they included frontline health workers.”
Lockhart said July 14 is the deadline to sign up for an appointment for the July 16 event; and July 21 is the deadline for the July 23 event.
“In order to register, the brides to be need to go the Brides Across America website,” she said. “To qualify, the participant needs to either be on active duty, retired, a fiance of a solider or first responder. As far as the frontline workers, they have to currently be employed or be a child or fiance of a frontline worker.”
For more information visit, bridesacrossamerica.com or contact Lockhart at 254-933-9993.
