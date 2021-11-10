COPPERAS COVE - As soon as the crowd of supporters counted down from three, local business owner and veteran Tasha Roberts, her husband, and a group of eight others, dug their shovels into the ground and tossed the soil.
The groundbreaking signified the beginning of a food truck park in downtown Copperas Cove.
The Taste of Cove Food Truck Park is on a currently vacant parcel of land that will have room for eight food trucks, a covered seating area and a restroom that will be handicap accessible.
It is the realization of years of dreaming for Roberts, who also owns Babies N Things in downtown Cove, owns the Sporty Dogs food truck - which will occupy a spot in the park - and also works for the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at the University of Texas in Austin.
“I was too nervous and scared to sketch it out to try to go forward with it,” Roberts said. “And just one day, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to try it.’”
Roberts said she was looking for a place to have the food truck park when she came across the vacant lot at 105 W. Avenue E in Copperas Cove, next to RNC Construction.
She said she immediately called her Realtor, who found out what needed to be done to purchase the land. Then, she sent her initial sketch to an engineer, who turned the design into what it is.
When work officially begins, Roberts said she hopes it will only take a few months.
