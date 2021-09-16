Gary Smiley, a local business owner, will be hosting a barbecue at the Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter in Killeen on Saturday afternoon.
Smiley owns Smiley’s Texas BBQ Sauce and regularly holds free barbecue events in the community.
Saturday’s event at the shelter, 412 E. Sprott St. in Killeen, will include a bounce house and music. The event will begin at 1 p.m., with food being served beginning around 4 p.m.
Smiley said he and his crew will serve those in the homeless shelter first.
All on-duty police officers and first responders are also encouraged to get a plate of barbecue.
