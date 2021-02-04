A local business owner and 25-year veteran of the Army is running for Harker Heights City Council in the May 1 election.
Howard “Scot” Arey IV has filed to run for Place 2, becoming the first candidate to challenge Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist.
Council member Jody Nicholas is term-limited and ineligible for reelection to her Place 5 seat, which is up for grabs as well.
No area residents filed applications to run in the Killeen City Council race or the Killeen ISD school board race Thursday.
All four Killeen City Council district seats are open in the upcoming May election.
Two expiring KISD board seats are up for election — Place 6, occupied by Minerva Trujillo and Place 7, currently occupied by board president JoAnn Purser.
Trujillo is not seeking reelection to her Place 6 seat.
Candidates who want to file an application for a place on the ballots will be able to do so through Feb. 12.
