Some business and property owners voiced concerns over rising property taxes associated with a potential $265 million construction bond from the Killeen Independent School District. However, some say they are willing to pay a small increase to better educate the children in the school district.
If the $265 million bond is approved by voters in May, the overall property tax rate for the school district — which includes Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville — will go up from around $1.16 per $100 valuation to around $1.24 or $1.25 per $100 valuation, according to estimates by the district presented at the final bond steering committee meeting.
Jim Wright, the owner of the Jim Wright Company in Killeen, said the company paid over $1 million in property taxes in 2019.
“Unfortunately, the KISD has kicked the can down the road so long that they can’t do much else,” Wright said about the potential bond. “If you look at the number of students and the number of schools, they can’t do much else.”
Wright said taxes will go up as a result of the bond, and nobody likes increased taxes, but district officials are doing what they have to do.
Wright’s company manages about 1 million square feet of commercial properties and over 2,000 residential properties, he said.
Sam Tunnan, the owner of the 104 Elms Road Plaza — a Killeen strip mall that houses Hangover Bar and Grill and other businesses — said he is concerned that if property taxes go up much more, he will not be able to afford the property.
Tunnan is paying around $18,000 a year in property taxes, and he said he believes that if his property taxes go over $20,000, he will go under.
“I would prefer to go to a new state to own property. Killeen hits you hard on the property taxes,” Tunnan said.
Tunnan did not identify KISD and the 2020 bond as a driver for his increase in property taxes, but rather said that his taxes go up slightly every year.
David Barr, the owner of David Barr Properties in Killeen, said the bond is a good and necessary thing for the school district and the city, and the tax increase is small in comparison to the benefit.
“I think the impact is always very little, and better schools for our kids are always greater than the burden of a tax increase,” Barr said.
Barr paid around $8,525 in property taxes on his business office on Trimmier Road in 2020. He said $3,924 of that went to KISD.
Based on the projections, if the school bond is approved in May, that would cause Barr to pay around $590 more per year in property taxes.
“That is a very little amount to give from me to educate our children better,” he said.
Scot Arey, the owner of Solar Centex in Harker Heights, said he has concerns over the possible rise in property taxes.
“I am concerned that the annual raising of our tax burden makes it harder to operate a business and it makes it tighter for my customers’ family finances.
“The taxes at the facility I lease will increase at least $500 per year and that will pass back to me,” Arey said. “Taxes doubled on my FM 2410 building in 2017. The 2018 KISD bond added nearly a $100 per month in commercial taxes. Now KISD wants to take back the tax relief that the Texas Legislature provided for us this year.”
Background
A new school bond was first mentioned by Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft on Oct. 8, 2019, at a regular meeting of the board of trustees. Now, less than four months later, the school board has approved a $265 million bond proposal to be placed on the May 2 election ballot.
The potential bond would include the construction of two new elementary schools, the rebuilding of Harker Heights and Peebles elementary schools, the renovation of Ellison High School and upgrades to the athletic stadiums at Shoemaker, Ellison and Harker Heights high schools. The school construction projects will be one proposition for $209 million, and the athletic stadium upgrades will be a separate proposition for $56 million. They will be voted on separately on the May 2 ballot.
In 2018, the voters approved two bond propositions that totaled $426 million and included seven different construction upgrades for the district. If approved, the bond in 2020 will be the second in two years after not having a bond for over 15 years; the two newest bonds will total $691 million.
On Monday, candidates for Place 4 and Place 5 on the KISD board of trustees will gather to answer questions regarding the 2020 bond and other issues surrounding the district. There are eight candidates running for the two places; two of them are incumbents.
The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive.
Admission is free.
