Several hundred people turned out for the fifth annual Community Thanksgiving Meal, held at the Harker Heights Events Center.
“This is an opportunity for us to come together with local businesses to provide a meal for members of the community,” Carolyn Brown said.
Brown, who has helped organize the event for the past three years, said that the volunteer-driven event was an opportunity for local businesses to give back to the community and to provide meals for those that might otherwise not have access.
Last year, volunteers served over 500 meals. At the time of writing, and with one and a half hours left to go, volunteers had served 200 people.
The event was sponsored by 10 businesses and over 30 individuals, volunteer Phyllis Jones said. Planning and outreach for the meal begins in July, when Jones and other volunteers reach out to local businesses and organizations for help funding the event.
Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said that the meal was an opportunity to aid a community in need.
“I know that we have a lot of members in our community in need right now, and its the least I can do to support local businesses trying to help,” she said.
Those attending voiced their appreciation for the free event.
“We just enjoy that it’s here,” Christa Hewett said.
Hewett explained that, because of an upcoming surgery, the event made it possible for her to have a Thanksgiving meal when she would otherwise be unable to do so. The meal was also an opportunity for Killeen’s transient community.
“We’re military, so it’s an opportunity to share our time with people while we’re still here, before we move off to the next place,” Chris Gresham said.
At the event, attendees were served a meal of Turkey, green beans, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and more. Desert and drinks were also provided.
Helping to host the event, and manning a food pantry that was available for guests as they left, were three youth volunteers. Geanna Torres, 14, Amaya Torres, 13, and Glorimar Rivera, 12, found themselves staffing the event after being conscripted by their mother. However, each of the volunteers took pride in her work.
“It makes people happy,” Torres said.
“It’s making a difference,” Rivera said.
Also present was Bell County Voter Registration officers, who said the event was an opportunity to educate and reach out to members of the community as to the nature and necessity of voting.
“We’re also trying to educate the younger population about getting involved,” Tuwana Jones said.
Papparazzi, a business that made its mark selling $5 jewelry, was also present as a vendor.
