New and established business professionals met to exchange cards and learn networking skills at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce networking event on Wednesday.
The event, held quarterly, offers professionals a venue to meet each other and create business connections in a semi-casual setting. The networking event started with food before moving onto a networking skills segment.
“One of the most important things to do at a networking event is to keep moving,” said the chamber’s Director of Membership Services Gerri Smith. “You want to say who you are, and explain what problem you solve.”
Smith said that some of the most important aspects networking are to make a connection and then follow up on it.
“Once you’ve made that connection, send that person an email telling them how much you enjoyed meeting them at the event,” she said. “If you’re just going around passing out cards, that’s how they’re going to remember you. Relationships take time, as anyone that’s married will know, and if you’ve got the right product, that sale is going to come naturally.”
Eleanor Brown, a local trauma, anxiety and grief counselor that operates a home business, said she wasn’t sure what to expect at the event.
“I’m just looking forward to learning more about the chamber,” she said.
In total, the event was attended by about a dozen new, prospective and existing members of the chamber. The event was sponsored by AdventHealth and Centex Technologies, with lunch provided by T&C Turo-Turo Express.
The Killeen chamber holds a networking event every quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.