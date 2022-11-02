Networking event

Attendees of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce networking event talk during an icebreaker on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of Tanner Carlson.

 Courtesy photo

New and established business professionals met to exchange cards and learn networking skills at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce networking event on Wednesday.

The event, held quarterly, offers professionals a venue to meet each other and create business connections in a semi-casual setting. The networking event started with food before moving onto a networking skills segment.

