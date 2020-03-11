While no cases of the quickly spreading new coronavirus had been reported in the Killeen area as of Wednesday, the growing pandemic is having an effect on local businesses.
The World Health Organization officially declared the global coronavirus crisis a pandemic Wednesday morning, with most states and about 1,000 Americans infected with the virus.
Locally, businesses and organizations are taking extra precautions to halt of slow the spread of the coronavirus, and perhaps just as importantly, not panic.
The Trailways bus line, which has a depot in Killeen, has ramped up sanitation procedures for its buses due to concern over the virus.
“Originally we weren’t required to do anything other than clean the buses with soap and water,” said local Trailways owner Tim Hancock, a former Killeen mayor. “Now we are required to completely sanitize all buses.”
Hancock said there aren’t currently guidelines specifying exactly how the buses should be sanitized, so employees are performing a “deep clean” of each bus after every use. This means they are wiping down every exposed surface with cleaning products, from Windex on all windows and hand sanitizer on the guard rails.
“Every time a bus leaves the station and returns, we sanitize it,” Hancock said. Hancock said this applies to all buses that Trailways charters out, as well as their local transportation buses.
One line on a daily basis runs from Killeen to Temple and Waco, back to Killeen, down to Austin, then back to Temple and Waco before finally returning to Killeen, at which point it is sanitized.
Hancock said many passengers who take the bus to the Temple and Waco area transfer over to Greyhound buses, and he said Greyhound owners are following the same sanitization procedures.
In Killeen, Elliott Exquisite Vacations franchise owner Jeané Elliott Bennett said that out of her all clients she has received one cancellation since the outbreak.
Through social media she is advising the public to take precautions, even sharing a recipe on homemade hand sanitizer.
“I have told clients to wash their hands and use hand sanitizers and to stay precautious,” Bennett said to the Herald. She added she is not giving detailed medical advice to her clients.
Waco-based Eagle Strategy Advisor Rolandus Johnson, who has clients in Killeen, has been in the finance industry close to 10 years.
He told the Herald he has received calls from direct and indirect clients fearing the disease has affected their stock portfolios. His response to the calls is to not panic.
“There has been a drop in the market on a client-by-client basis,” Johnson said. “I have advised to anyone who is within 10, 15 or 20 years of retirement to stay the course; it will not affect the endgame.”
Killeen’s telecommunications industry is not immune to the impact.
Solix, Inc., which has more than 250 employees in Killeen, is advising its employees to take “steps to reduce the transmission of communicable diseases in the workplace.”
“Given the current uncertainty in general about COVID-19 and the fact that the seasonal flu virus is also present in many areas of our country, Solix is focused on maintaining a safe workplace,” said Gene King, the company’s director of corporate communications and public affairs through an email.
“Solix is in ongoing contact with our health care providers and is sharing information with our workforce that they receive from organizations such as the CDC and WHO,” King said. “We will continue provide these materials and insight from professionals as we receive it.”
According to Associated Press reports, for most people the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 4,300 have died, as of Wednesday afternoon.
