A Harker Heights businesswoman will help create a “balloon wonderland” in Orlando, Florida, over four days in July.
Noelia Rivera, owner of NJP Balloons Decor and More, has been selected as part of a team of international balloon professionals, to create a balloon wonderland sponsored by Qualatex that will use over 300,000 balloons for the Give Kids the World charity in Orlando from July 11 to 15.
According to a news release received Tuesday, Rivera will be part of creating several themed areas, including “Toyland,” an enchanted forest and “Under the Sea.” The exhibit will span approximately 30,000 square feet with some displays reaching as high as 24 feet.
The event will go towards supporting critically ill children from all over the United States.
The organizer hopes to provide “families with joyful moments that can lead to lasting memories, transforming the happiness into hope.”
Give Kids the World is a nonprofit organization that has sought to provide week-long, cost-free “wish vacations” to critically ill children and families around the world since 1986.
“During that transformative week at Give Kids the World, wish families have the chance to laugh, play, and be together. Allowing families to get away from the reality of the life-threatening illness and the obstacle course littered with doctor appointments, painful treatments, overwhelming expenses and endless worry. Instead, families can recapture precious moments,” the release said.
Rivera’s business is located at 740 S. Amy Lane, Suite 101, in Harker Heights.
