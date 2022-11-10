Roughly a dozen veterans and about 30 Harker Heights High School JROTC cadets met at Peaceable Kingdom near Youngsport on Thursday to discuss military life and opportunity.
The cadets ate burgers and asked the veterans and active-duty soldiers questions related to getting started in military life.
