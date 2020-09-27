A local organization hosted a car wash fundraiser on Sunday to benefit the family of Jervontrae Robinson, a 14-year-old Killeen boy who died the week before last.
About 33 cars were washed and about 50 people showed up to give their support.
Brothers Against Community Crime held the car wash at Bobby B’s Soul Food at 3601 Zephyr Road in Killeen. Also present was Brad Buckley from District 54 Texas House of Representatives and Debbie Nash-King Killeen City Council member from District 2.
Brittany Dailey, Jervontrae’s mother, said she was humbled by the event.
“I was very appreciative of the car wash,” she said. “I was glad that they thought about my son and that they showed up and supported me and my family.”
Bryan King, president of Brothers Against Community Crime said the car wash raised an estimated $500.
“We wanted to show the family that the community is behind them,” he said. “The proceeds went to them to help out with whatever they needed.”
Robinson was shot at a residence on the 5000 block of Williamette Lane on Sept. 14. Killeen police said they consider it a murder and the investigation is still ongoing. Police interviewed another juvenile who was in the home. No arrests have been announced.
Dailey said Jervontrae was talented and had a lot of potential.
“He was that one special child in the whole family,” she said. “He was outgoing and had a good personality. He was well-mannered and just a really good child. He was the life of the party and he had a lot of friends here in Killeen.”
Jervontrae loved basketball and he would always ask me to go to the park everyday, Dailey said.
“He would ask, ‘Momma can I go to the park?’” she said. “He tried to go there every day but I didn’t let him because there was a lot going on. That’s how he relieved his stress, was going to that park.”
Dailey said her son played basketball for Lamar Middle School in Temple and that he was talented at it.
“He also loved dancing,” she said. “He felt like nobody could mess with him in basketball. He looked up to no one but himself in basketball.”
King said he heard Jervontrae’s story from a childhood friend of his.
“I was touched to make a move to help out whatever way I can,” he said. “I got with my brothers who are part of the organization and we came up with a plan how we can help.”
Brothers Against Community Crime been in Killeen since June 8.
“We started it as a community of brothers coming together with a vision to change the community,” King said. “We got tired of things going on in our city that we don’t agree with. We don’t agree with gun violence, murders or domestic violence. We have 19 active members in our organization and 29 are in the process of transitioning to becoming members which includes the Sisters of Brothers of Community Crime.”
