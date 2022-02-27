February is American Heart Month, but a look at the numbers clarifies that heart health awareness is essential all year long.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Statistics show that one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease.
Baylor Scott & White and AdventHealth Cardiologist and Medical Director of Cardiology at the Killeen Hemingway building Rikin Patel knows that awareness and prevention are the best treatments for heart disease.
To catch possible heart health issues early on, he recommends patients to watch for unusual exertional symptoms during strenuous activities and exercise.
“That is the first time that you start noticing … something might be wrong,” he said. “That can be anything from chest pains or breathing difficulties that seem more prominent compared to just being out of shape.”
Explaining symptoms to a primary care physician will help specify further testing, such as stress testing, EKGs or echocardiograms. A cardiologist can then determine the possible heart disease.
According to Patel, coronary heart disease, caused by plaque buildup in the heart arteries, which can lead to chest pains and heart attacks, is the most common type of heart health issue he sees in his patients.
“How we develop that is years of bad habits, bad cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking,” he said.
While bad habits and unhealthy choices can significantly influence the development and outcome of heart diseases, genetic components can also play a role.
“Another common heart problem is something called atrial fibrillation, which is … more of an electrical problem in the heart,” Patel said.
Atrial fibrillation, also known as A-fib, is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm or an arrhythmia that can lead to blood clots in the heart.
While both heart diseases can be severe, modern medicine offers patients effective treatment options.
According to Patel, treatment options for coronary heart disease reach from simple medications to stents to open-heart surgery.
“Knowing about it and then getting you on the right treatment is important,” Patel said.
Treatment options for atrial fibrillation include beta-blockers, blood thinners and anti-arrhythmic medications.
No matter the age, gender or background, prevention is key for heart health.
“The biggest thing that I would recommend is exercise,” Patel said. “Exercise is extremely, extremely important, and that does not have to be going out and running or jogging.”
Patel recommends any type of cardiovascular training, from biking and swimming to elliptical and circle workouts to dance and Zumba.
“All sorts of things that get your heart work faster and help you work up a sweat,” he said. “Just find what fits your lifestyle and is what you like to do.”
Patel recommends cardiovascular exercise every day of the week or at least five times a week.
“That’s going to be one of the biggest things that help prevent heart disease,” he said. “The second most important thing is, of course, if you smoke, you need to work on quitting.”
Another critical step regarding heart health is a regular check-up with a primary care physician.
“Just to make sure we are not missing anything,” he said. “There are things that are called silent killers, and we don’t want to be sitting on something for a long period of time that is harming us.”
Silent killers can be common health conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure that many patients don’t immediately detect.
Skipping the occasional doctor’s appointment has been especially common since the pandemic started in 2020.
“When the pandemic first started, we had seen quite an increase in missed heart attacks or something that could have been taken care of a lot sooner,” Patel said.
While the risk of COVID-19 is still present, it shouldn’t prevent anyone from getting necessary medical help.
“If you feel bad or if you feel like something’s wrong, please do not wait to go ahead and contact your primary doctor or a heart doctor or come into the hospital,” Patel said. “The chances that you are going to contract COVID or any kind of infection from the hospital are much, much lower than us being able to actually help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.