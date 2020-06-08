Killeen-based Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual event titled “The State of the Black Community: The Reset” next week as part of Juneteenth celebrations.
There will be eight guest speakers including Colin Garvey, the grandson of Marcus Garvey, famously known as an orator for the Black Nationalism and Pan-Africanism movements.
Chamber founder Ronnie Russell said the inspiration behind the event, expected to last more than two hours, is “to teach and educate the community on the history and cultural aspect of hidden history that isn’t being taught in history books.”
The history Russell speaks of is what surrounds Juneteenth, which commemorates June 19, 1865, a day when African-American slaves in Texas were told by Union forces that they were free, two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. A celebration of the day has been held annually in Texas ever since.
“We are only 155 years outside of Africans (being) in America (in) slavery. Our history books will not always reflect our stories so we have a responsibility in telling our own story,” Russell told the Herald Monday.
To register, visit bit.ly.com/InnovationBlackChamber.
NAACP
The Killeen NAACP Branch, which typically holds multiple events surrounding the Juneteenth, will be holding one virtual celebration this year. Through Zoom, the organization will hold a Juneteenth Scholarship Celebration scheduled for 6 p.m. June 19.
