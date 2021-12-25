Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal trespass was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1200 block of Loyal Lane.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:05 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Woodlands Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Trimmier Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Elms Run Court.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:05 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 9:33 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
- A Lampasas County warrant arrest was made at 9:50 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Main Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 2:43 p.m. Friday on South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:41 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Avenue E.
- A minor accident was reported at 6:06 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Porter Street.
- An arrest was made at 6:37 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Porter Street on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.
- Shots fired was reported at 10:32 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.