As Texas prepares for winter, members of the community brought donations of coats to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Killeen that will be distributed to different local organizations.
Four missionaries for the church took the coats from the donors as they pulled up.
Sister Tylie Knowles was one of the missionaries accepting the donations for the church.
“It’s just kind of another way to put some good back into the world,” Knowles said. “I feel like any good deed goes a little far in this world.”
In exchange for bringing a coat, donors who wanted them received cookies and a Light the World calendar, which has a prompt for every day to challenge others to spread love throughout the month of December.
The church also had drop-off locations in Copperas Cove, Gatesville and Lampasas.
The drive lasted from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. As of around 11:45 a.m., the location in Killeen had received approximately 50 coats.
