A Killeen church cooked, prepared and distributed over 600 meals to local families on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Members of the church were loading them into cars and taking them to multiple trailer parks in the Killeen area.
Killeen Councilman Rick Williams also said the church prepares and distributes meals to the community every other Saturday.
