MLK Meals

Volunteers at Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen prepare meals for Killeen residents to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

 Hunter King | Herald

A Killeen church cooked, prepared and distributed over 600 meals to local families on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Members of the church were loading them into cars and taking them to multiple trailer parks in the Killeen area.

Killeen Councilman Rick Williams also said the church prepares and distributes meals to the community every other Saturday.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.