A local Killeen church provided dozens of meals to the less fortunate Saturday.
Pastor Byron Sago, Blessings on the Block outreach program and Light of Hope Fellowship Ministries handed out free personal hygiene products and nearly 100 meals in the 400 block of North 12th Street at 5 p.m.
The spaghetti dinners were provided by Central Texas College culinary students.
