Area fathers and their families headed to Vintage Church in Harker Heights on Sunday to spend a few hours playing games and being celebrated at the church’s annual Dadfest event.
“Today, we are celebrating dads with Dadfest, a special event for fathers on Father’s Day,” event organizer Drew Brassfield said. “We have really missed our church members and this is great way to get everyone to come out and see everybody again.”
Brassfield said the church family has been missed because, since the new coronavirus pandemic reached the Central Texas area in March, Vintage Church has been holding services online, for church members to stream from home. Dadfest is the first live event the church has hosted since the pandemic began, and safety was a top priority for event organizers, with hand sanitizer bottles at every game station and face masks available for visitors who didn’t bring one.
Event organizer Lindsey Oswald said that, for the activities held inside the church, social distancing was being enforced and communal equipment was being wiped down after every use.
Dads attending the event were pleased with the church support and happy for the live event.
“It is outstanding, it is great that the church is putting this on,” said Khalyl Nelson, who was attending the event with his two daughters and three grandchildren. “The grandkids are having a good time, they are playing blackout mini golf right now, and they were playing in the bounce houses earlier.”
The church had a multitude of activities organized for families to take part in, from the aforementioned blackout mini golf (played with glow-in-the-dark balls and lane markers inside the church) to a balloon pop game to even a dead-weight lifting competition. There were also several food trucks at the church and a musician was performing live music.
Vintage Church is located at 171 Farm-To-Market 3219 in Harker Heights. Dadfest ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.