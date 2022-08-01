Editor’s Note: The names of the Ukrainian refugees have been changed for their protection.
It seems like everyday the general public sees stories about ways to help Ukraine in it’s efforts to throw off oppression by Russia. The needs are great, the resources are available, but what can one person do here in Central Texas to really make a difference in another country half way across the world?
Plenty!
Or, at least that’s what Desirae Clark of Copperas Cove says. At her church, Cove Church of the Nazarene, the pastor gave Clark the pulpit Sunday morning and she went “to town.” Clark introduced the congregation to her friends from Ukraine — “Zhenya,” “Ira” and “Katia.”
“Twelve years ago, my family participated in a program to host a Ukrainian teenager,” Clark said. That led to her adoption. Through this program, Clark became involved with assisting people and orphans from the Ukraine both overseas and in the United States. Through these experiences, she has made many Ukrainian friends.
“Now, due to the war ... many people I know have become war refugees,” Clark said.
“Rocket attacks can come anywhere, at anytime,” Zhenya said as he read in English from his notes. “In the cities, you have no rights and no freedoms.”
“People there have nothing,” he said. “If it can be found, food, personal hygiene items and medicines are very expensive.”
People living in rural areas are worse off. Many travel miles to look for assistance with everyday items.
“There are places that have not had running water or electricity for months,” Zhenya said. “People on my street were dying every day.”
Katia interpreted for Ira as she described how Ukrainian life is somewhat different than in the United States.
“Most Ukrainians live in family communities. Many people do not live far from where they were born. Most have not traveled outside their immediate area their entire lives,” she explained.
When refugees try to leave the region, they have very few, if any, family or friends who could offer shelter or help. This is why finding help inside war-torn Ukraine is so difficult.
“If someone has their home bombed one day, the local community gets together to help rebuild the home, the building, whatever they can do to keep going,” said Ira.
Clark told the group how ingenious the people are.
“When something breaks, they do whatever they can with whatever they have to repair or replace what they have,” Clark said.
At the end of April, Clark became aware of a program called “Uniting for Ukraine,” which was created to allow war refugees to come to the United States. Uniting for Ukraine provides a pathway for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members who are outside the United States to come to the United States and stay temporarily in a two-year period of parole.
“I have a personal vision,” Clark said, “to find supporters for at least four Ukrainian families who would live in Copperas Cove near one another.”
The congregation listened as she laid out the details.
“If we could do this, it would allow the families to support one another within our community, even as they are supported by their American sponsors.”
Currently, Cove Church of the Nazarene is considering supporting a Ukrainian family in this manner, and Clark is hopeful other churches follow suit.
Clark believes Copperas Cove is an excellent choice for Ukrainian refugees. The community is small enough that most businesses can be reached by foot or bike from an apartment in a central location. The Hop connects Copperas Cove to Killeen and beyond, allowing refugees access to more businesses with job opportunities.
“We have a relatively low cost of living,” Clark said. “People in our community generally have a welcoming attitude toward people from other cultures and countries.”
