In a time where the focus of most people is on “myself, myself,” Steve Chae says it’s important to take the Bible’s commands to serve others to heart.
Chae is pastor of Jesus Hope Love Mission in downtown Killeen, which served its 14th Christmas meal to the community Saturday.
“This is an invitation, an opportunity, given to other people to serve their neighbor,” Chae said Saturday.
Along with serving the meal at the center, 818 N. Fourth St., Chae said meals are always delivered to first responders, shop owners working the holiday and homeless residents, especially given the weather.
“We have to do what we have to do,” Chae said.
Taking part in the free meal Saturday, Killeen resident Bill Matthews said he was grateful for the food.
“We all go through ups and downs, and I heard about the pastor giving away some Christmas dinners, so I decided to join and be grateful,” Matthews said.
For the Killeen resident, the meal was meaningful.
“It’s a blessing,” he said. “Sometimes, you have your ups and your downs and things happen in life. This just makes you really cherish that it could be worse, and I’m grateful to be here.”
Matthews said his main encouragement for those finding themselves in a tough time is to never stop moving forward.
“Always take the next step; don’t carry it with you. Just be humble and grateful,” he said. “There’s always a door open, you just got to go look for it.”
For Chae, the meal is not only about feeding someone; it’s also that reminder to the person that they are not alone and that God still loves them.
On the top of each serving tray, a message about Jesus being the perfect gift was attached. On the reverse side of the flyer was the message of salvation.
“Whether people see it or not, it doesn’t matter. God knows what I’m doing,” Chae said.
Since 2019, Chae said, the mission has served about 1,500 meals every Christmas.
Along with the meal, the church gave out bags full of personal hygiene items and took donations for children’s toys.
