A local Killeen church is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday.
The event will be held at BreadofLife Church of God in Christ located at 2300 E Rancier in Killeen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Organizers said there will be warm home cooked meals available.
