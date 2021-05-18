Killeen is expected to receive $3.41 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 51.17% increase from the $2.26 million allocation distributed in May 2020, according to the comptroller’s office. That’s an increase of about $1.15 million to the city coffers over the same month last year.
Killeen and all other area counties and cities will receive more allocations this May compared to a year ago. The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in March, according to the comptroller’s office.
Killeen and most other local cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area more than a year ago.
In March 2020 many businesses statewide had to shut down due the coronavirus pandemic.
John Crutchfield, president and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, offered his take on what he believes is driving the numbers up of late.
“Last March 2020 was characterized by uncertainty ... some businesses had to shut down,” Crutchfield said Tuesday. “Equally as important, consumers likely reduced purchases due to uncertainty about the future.
“In March 2021, we were in a far different place, We were coming out of the pandemic, deploying vaccines and opening up the economy. We have also had consistent positive economic news coming out of the Comptroller’s office. This means higher consumer confidence which translates to growing demand.”
Crutchfield added that economic demand is fleeing the Austin area due to high costs, and some manufacturing industries in the community have substantially increased production.
Year to date, Killeen has received a total of $12.72 million, which is 21.15% higher than it received through the first five months in 2020.
For the first five months of 2020, Killeen received $10.5 million, meaning Killeen has received $2.22 million more year to date than it did in the same time frame last year.
Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund.
In all of 2020, Killeen’s sales tax revenue was $26.7 million, 7.66% higher than 2019’s allocations, when the city was allocated $24.8 million, according to the comptroller’s report in December. This means that Killeen made approximately $1.9 million more from sales tax revenue in 2020 than it did in 2019.
From May 2020 to May 2021, Killeen received $31.25 million. From May 2019 to May 2020, Killeen received more than $27.27 million.
This indicates that in the last 13 months, Killeen has received $3.97 million more than it did in the same 13-month period the year before.
Statewide
The state has experienced a continued upswing in sales tax revenue since Jan. 1.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive $1.06 billion in sales tax allocations in May, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 28.4% increase from the allocations distributed in May 2020, or approximately $300 million, with cities and special purpose taxing districts seeing the largest increase of 30.1% from last year.
Other sales tax revenues in the area are as follows:
Bell County
The county will receive $2.84 million in sales tax allocations in May, an increase of 47.38% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $1.04 million, a 48.08% increase from May 2020.
Nolanville saw a large sales tax percentage increase of 62.35% from last May, as it is set to receive $156,637.74 this May.
Temple is set to receive $3.02 million, a 42.08% increase from last May.
Belton will receive $736,135.51, an 45.7% increase from this time last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $328,704.67 for a 34.12% increase over last May’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 35.41% increase in May allocations over last year; it is set to receive $692,560.39.
Gatesville saw a 29.96% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $266,848.64 in May.
Oglesby, a town of about 500 people in northeast Coryell County, will see an increase of 29.08%. It has been allocated $2,151.67 this May.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County will receive $114,293.60, which represents a 32.18% increase from last May’s allocation.
The city of Lampasas will receive $245,804.96 in May, 36.82% more than last May.
Kempner will see an increase of 20.46% from last May. It is set to receive $12,244.54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.