Local cities had delays and cancellations in their trash and waste pickup over the last week because of the harsh winter weather. Some trash pickup is back on schedule but some is still delayed.
Killeen
The city of Killeen has returned to normal trash and waste collection this week after having cancellations last week because of the winter weather.
Residents may also dispose of excess trash at the Transfer Station for free.
The Recycling Center is located at 111 E. Avenue F and is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Transfer Station is located at 12200 State Highway 195 and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Harker Heights
Jerry Bark, the assistant city manager for Harker Heights, said the city’s trash collection is currently running behind trying to catch up after not running for the last week.
He also said the implementation of the new trash system that will include 96- gallon poly-carts has been delayed a week and will now begin on March 8.
Copperas Cove
Residential and commercial collections continue to operate on the regular schedule and drivers are working hard to get all trash, recyclables and bulk items collected, Cove officials said.
Solid Waste administrative staff continues to work out of the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St., due to significant water damage from internal broken pipes at their office, according to a news release from the city of Copperas Cove.
Phone lines were successfully transferred Wednesday and are once again operational at 254-547-4242 for anyone needing to contact staff.
The Transfer Station and Scale House were open to the public Monday and Tuesday; however, they are closed Wednesday and Thursday for necessary renovations.
Hours of operation for Friday will resume from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The only available methods of payment will be cash or check, according to the release.
