Local cities will be hosting different holiday decorating contests next month as Christmas decorations go up around communities.
The city of Killeen is hosting its annual Outdoor Decorating Contest and is accepting entries until Dec. 7.
Killeen residents who wish to enter the contest should go to www.KilleenTexas.gov/Rec to submit their application with a photo of their festively decorated homes by Dec. 7 to be considered.
The public will vote on their favorites through an online survey Dec. 8-15. First, second, and third place winners will be announced Dec. 18.
The City of Harker Heights is offering many ways in which citizens can spread holiday cheer this year by decorating Harker Heights.
Residents can submit a short video of their personal tree lighting at their homes, enter in the holiday outdoor lighting/decorating contest and/or wreath decorating contest.
With things looking a bit different this year, the City is bringing the Annual Harker Heights Christmas Tree Lighting to the residents.
Harker Heights residents can submit a video of their family turning on the lights for their Christmas tree by 5 p.m. Nov. 30. The top 10 videos will be awarded a one-of-a-kind tree ornament.
The Parks Department has stated, “citizens must “Like” them on Facebook, must be a Harker Heights resident, and a valid submission will include a video of 5 seconds.
Submissions need to be emailed to jhanson@harkerheights.gov by Nov. 30.
Residents are encouraged to enter in either both or one of the free decorating contests (Harker Heights Parade of Lights 2020 or Harker Heights Wreath Decorating Contest).
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will be holding a 2020 Holiday Decorating Contest as well. Eligible entries are residential outdoor displays within the city limits of Copperas Cove and decorated tastefully in the spirit of the holidays.
Nominations will be accepted from Nov. 25, through Dec. 11, utilizing a new online submission process, according to a news release from the city of Copperas Cove.
To enter the contest, residents may simply follow the link at https://forms.gle/B4STEYYeitgot84u7, or scan the QR code on the flyer, to submit required information for either Category 1: Static Displays, or Category 2: Lights in Motion.
Online voting will be open from Dec. 12 through Dec. 14, with winners being announced on Dec. 16. The top three winners in each category will be awarded a certificate, as well as receive a sign for their yard and recognition through local media and social media sources, according to the release.
Online voting information will be released at a later date, prior to Dec. 12.
Questions may be directed to Roxanne Flores-Achmad, the executive director of KCCB, at rflores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 ext. 6704.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.